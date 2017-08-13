Play

Happ is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Happ has been seeing most of his playing time at second base recently, but he will be withheld from the lineup as the Cubs close out their series against Zack Godley and the Diamondbacks. Jon Jay draws the start in center field while Tommy La Stella takes over at second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast