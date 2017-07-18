Cubs' Ian Happ: Sits out Tuesday
Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.
Happ has doubled in two straight contests and holds a .925 OPS over the past 30 games, but he'll get his first day off since June 12. Albert Almora will patrol center field in his stead.
