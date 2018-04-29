Happ is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

The Cubs have been satisfied with the work Albert Almora has done as their primary center fielder and leadoff man and recently activated Ben Zobrist (back) from the 10-day disabled list, seemingly closing off Happ's path to regular at-bats. Happ's status as a switch-hitter who can play multiple spots should afford him at least a handful of starts per week, but he'll need to cut down his 44.3 percent strikeout rate before reclaiming a full-time role.