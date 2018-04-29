Cubs' Ian Happ: Sitting again Sunday
Happ is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
The Cubs have been satisfied with the work Albert Almora has done as their primary center fielder and leadoff man and recently activated Ben Zobrist (back) from the 10-day disabled list, seemingly closing off Happ's path to regular at-bats. Happ's status as a switch-hitter who can play multiple spots should afford him at least a handful of starts per week, but he'll need to cut down his 44.3 percent strikeout rate before reclaiming a full-time role.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...