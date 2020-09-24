site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Sitting amid slump
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Happ is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.
He has cooled off at the plate, hitting .138/.233/.169 with a 35.6 percent strikeout rate and zero home runs over his last 65 at-bats. Cameron Maybin will start in center field and bat fifth.
