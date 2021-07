Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Having failed to crack the starting lineup three games in a row, Happ appears to have lost his grip on an everyday role. At this point, he seems to be sharing center field duties with Jake Marisnick and Rafael Ortega, both of whom have displayed more offensive competence than the .180-hitting Happ. Ortega is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday.