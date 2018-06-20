Cubs' Ian Happ: Situated on bench Wednesday
Happ is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Happ will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after playing both sets of Tuesday's doubleheader and going hitless in nine plate appearances -- 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and a walk. Albert Almora will pick up a start in center field and hit fifth in his stead.
