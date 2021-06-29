Happ went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 14-4 loss against the Brewers.

Happ slammed a first-inning two-run home run off Freddy Peralta to give the Cubs the early lead. He managed to reach base safely three times in the game, but it wasn't enough offense to match the Brewers' 14-run performance. The 26-year-old is slashing .190/.305/.355 in 235 plate appearances. He has struggled and lost his leadoff role. His home run Monday was just his second extra-base hit over his last 14 games.