Happ went 3-for-7 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base across both games of Friday's doubleheader split with the Reds.

The outfielder did most of his damage in the matinee, providing the Cubs with some insurance runs in the ninth inning with a two-run blast to right-field on the first pitch he saw from Derek Law, but he also drove in a run and swiped a bag in the nightcap. Happ has reached base safely in 17 straight games, slashing .288/.365/.606 over that stretch with 11 extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples and four homers), 12 runs and 15 RBI.