Happ is starting at first base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Happ is showing off his defensive versatility, as he'll be making his first start of the season at first, giving Anthony Rizzo a breather for the series finale. The 23-year-old has been hitting better lately, though his season average still sits at .243 with a 40 percent strikeout rate. He's been able to offset his contact woes to some degree with power, as Happ has eight home runs and a strong .841 OPS that is nearly identical to his mark from last year.