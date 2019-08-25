Cubs' Ian Happ: Starting at first Sunday
Happ is starting at first base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Happ will pick up his first start of the season at first base, as the Cubs give Anthony Rizzo (back) a day off after he was removed from Saturday's contest. Happ's defensive versatility is a boon to his value, and while his batting average sits at just .238, his .834 OPS suggests that he's been fairly productive at the plate.
