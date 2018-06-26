Happ is starting at third base and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

With Kris Bryant (shoulder) out of the lineup for the third straight day, Happ will pick up his second consecutive start at third base. Manager Joe Maddon said Monday it's possible that Bryant will require a stint on the 10-day disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports, and if that happens, it appears Happ might be the next man up at the hot corner.