Happ is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Happ has appeared at third base just three times this season, but with Kris Bryant out of the lineup for the second straight day with a sore shoulder, the versatile 23-year-old will take over. Happ is slashing .229/.352/.436 this season with nine home runs and 21 RBI, along with an alarming 38.5 percent strikeout rate.