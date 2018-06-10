Happ is starting in center field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

For the second straight game, Happ will start the game in center field with Albert Almora on the bench. Cubs manager Joe Maddon has rotated these two fairly evenly all season, so it would probably take more than two straight starts to determine if Happ has overtaken Almora for playing time in any significant way. For now, expect the two to continue splitting time, which means Happ could hit the bench early next week.