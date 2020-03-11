Cubs' Ian Happ: Stays hot Tuesday
Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.
Happ has been great this spring, as he's now sporting a 1.315 OPS in Cactus League play. The 25-year-old has also hit leadoff some, and while Kris Bryant will serve as the primary leadoff man this year, it appears Happ could get some run there whenever Bryant sits. If Happ performs anything like this, he should be able to post some eye-popping stats when he bats first.
