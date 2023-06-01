Happ went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Happ drove in Nico Hoerner with an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring before swiping his fifth bag of the year. The 28-year-old Happ is now 3-for-7 in his last two games after going through a 4-for-31 slump over his previous nine contests. Overall, Happ's put together a solid campaign, slashing .278/.394/.418 with four homers, 19 runs scored and 22 RBI while batting toward the top of Chicago's lineup,