Happ (ribs) is out of the lineup Friday against the Pirates.

It's the third straight absence for the 26-year-old after suffering the rib injury on a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner (forearm) during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Happ was reportedly available off the bench Wednesday and figures to available again Friday. Kris Bryant will shift to center field while Matt Duffy starts at third base.