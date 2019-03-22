Cubs' Ian Happ: Struggles continue
Happ went 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants and is slashing .143/.208/.204 through 49 at-bats this spring.
It's been a sluggish start for Happ,which has been compounded by the fact that his main competition for playing time in center field, Albert Almora, has a .976 OPS this spring. Happ's versatility should still get him on the field fairly often in 2019, though it'd be nice to see him get a little hot streak going before the regular season starts.
