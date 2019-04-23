Happ is batting .209 with a .681 OPS and 25 strikeouts through 18 games with Triple-A Iowa.

It was somewhat of a surprise when Happ was demoted to Triple-A to begin the season, and the 24-year-old has not responded particularly well. He's still struggling to make consistent contact, as evidenced by the .209 average and 33.3 percent strikeout rate. Happ did pop his second home run of the year Monday, but at this point, a return to the majors does not seem imminent.

More News
Our Latest Stories