Happ will sit for the third straight game Friday against the Reds, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Happ appears to be falling out of favor after a very poor start to the season which has seen him hit just .135/.297/.176 over his first 92 plate appearances. His strikeout rate, which was particularly problematic during his first two seasons, has jumped up to 32.6 percent. Jake Marisnick remains the starter in center field in his absence.