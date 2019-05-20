Happ exited Monday's Triple-A game with a finger injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Happ apparently suffered the injury while fielding a grounder, though it doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. The utility man should be considered day-to-day for now. Prior to suffering the injury, he hit just .219/.343/.356 with four homers and five stolen bases in 41 games for Triple-A Iowa.

