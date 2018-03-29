Cubs' Ian Happ: Tabbed as leadoff hitter
Happ, who is starting in center field and leading off Thursday, will be the Cubs' leadoff hitter whenever he is in the lineup, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
He won't be a true everyday player for the Cubs, but he will be in the lineup more often than not, and manager Joe Maddon went on the record on Opening Day saying Happ will be his leadoff hitter whenever he's in the lineup. He walked at a 9.4 percent clip last season and got on base at a .328 clip. Happ could improve on both of those marks in his first full season in the majors, which could allow him to approach 90 runs, even without everyday at-bats.
