Happ is out of the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Happ is batting an underwhelming .233/.281/.300 since the All-Star break, so he'll hit the bench for the second time in three days as manager Joe Maddon deploys Jon Jay in center field. The wealth of options the Cubs have at their disposal means that Happ will have to hit well in order to guarantee himself an everyday role and avoid losing out on starts to the likes of Jay, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez.