Happ went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Cardinals.

Happ has been scuffling a bit in the first few months of the season, but he got in on the offensive fun Friday. Joc Pederson has taken over as the team's preferred leadoff hitter it seems, which has bumped Happ down to the bottom half of the order lately. Perhaps the move will ultimately take some pressure off of him and set him up for better production the rest of the way.