Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

Happ has been solid all season for the Cubs, as he's now batting .272, and he leads the team with 72 runs scored. He also paces the squad with 71 RBI, and his 17 home runs are good for third. Happ has cut down on strikeouts this year, which has helped him produce fairly consistently since Opening Day, and the .272 average would be a new career best.