Happ went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Happ recorded his first three-hit game since Aug. 25 with his 42nd double of the season and two singles Sunday. Happ also recorded an RBI which in fact came via a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning to give him 72 on the season, a career high. Through 155 games this season, Happ is slashing .275/.347/.447.