Cubs' Ian Happ: Ticketed for decreased workload
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Happ is working through some changes with hitting coach Chili Davis and will see less time in the leadoff spot, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Maddon also said that Happ will likely play a little less while the outfielder works on his swing, which should give more playing time to Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist (back). Over the course of 13 games this season, Happ's slash line is .204/.264/.367 while he's recorded 25 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances. Happ is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against St. Louis.
