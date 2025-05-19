Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Happ (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's series in Miami that runs through Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Happ is eligible for activation Tuesday and presumably will return that day. Moises Ballesteros is off to a 1-for-12 start at the plate and it seems likely that he will be the corresponding move for Happ, with Seiya Suzuki moving from left field back to the designated hitter spot.