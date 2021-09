Happ went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Pirates.

Happ had his second three-hit performance over his last three games and has six multi-hit efforts over his last 12. He's slashing .388/.400/.735 with four homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored over that span. The former first-round draft selection by the Cubs in 2015 has still struggled overall, slashing .214/.306/.398 with 35 extra-base hits, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and 48:133 BB:K over 437 plate appearances.