Happ went 0-for-1 with three walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Brewers.

Happ has failed to record a hit in three games since getting called up, though he has now reached via a walk four times. If the 24-year-old continues to display a good eye at the plate and can keep the strikeouts down, he should be able to stick at the MLB level the rest of the season, as he offers good power and defensive versatility.