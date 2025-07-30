Happ (shin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, but the Cubs do not anticipate him requiring a trip to the 10-day injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Happ had to be lifted from Tuesday's game in Milwaukee after fouling a ball off his left shin. He is not in Wednesday's lineup, but it's possible Happ will be ready to play Friday after Thursday's team off day. Seiya Suzuki is in left field Wednesday and Moises Ballesteros is getting a start at designated hitter.