Happ exited Thursday's game with a bruise above his right eye, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

A ball he fouled off bounced up and hit him above his right eye, but X-rays came back negative so it is just a contusion for the Cubs' hottest hitter. Manager David Ross said Happ's vision was "super blurry" and his eye was watering, which is why he had to come out of the game, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. He should be considered day-to-day.