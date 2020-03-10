Miller is one of several candidates for the Cubs' final roster spot out of spring training, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

MLB has expanded rosters to 26 this season, giving Miller an extra opportunity to start the year in the majors. The 28-year-old hit just .176/.176/.235 in 12 games with the Twins last year, but he's known primarily for his speed, as he stole 37 bases across 123 games in the minors in 2019. Miller is likely battling fellow outfielder Steven Souza and catcher Josh Phegley for the roster spot.