Mena was traded to the Cubs on Monday as part of the trade that sent Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to San Diego, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

A 6-foot-3 outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Mena signed in 2019 for $2 million at the age of 16 and has not yet played in an affiliated league. However, he has a very high ceiling in real life and in fantasy thanks to plus speed and the potential to grow into plus power from the left side. Zach Davies, Reginald Preciado, Owen Caissie and Yeison Santana were also shipped to Chicago in the deal.