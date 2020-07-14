Patterson was added to the Cubs' 60-man roster Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Patterson was drafted by the Cubs in 2018, and he advanced to Double-A Tennessee at the end of last season. Over 79.2 innings in the minors last season, the southpaw posted a 1.69 WHIP and 1.00 WHIP in 24 appearances (nine starts). He'll report to the team's alternate training site in South Bend for developmental purposes, but he could be available to fill in for the major-league club if injuries pile up.