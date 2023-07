Ferris has a 3.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 35:15 K:BB in 27.1 innings across 10 starts for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

His best outing of the year was his first pro start May 5 against Columbia, where he struck out a career-high seven batters over three no-hit innings. Ferris, an uber-projectable 6-foot-4 lefty, has yet to complete four innings in a start, but he has flashed a very high ceiling.