The Cubs have selected Ferris with the 47th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A projectable prep lefty from Florida with good size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) and three above-average offerings, Ferris is easy to dream on. He can touch 97 mph with his fastball and his curveball and changeup show promise. However, his delivery is inconsistent and he sometimes has no idea where his stuff is going. If his mechanics and command/control can be straightened out, he would have a very high ceiling as a starter, but there's a chance his future is in the bullpen.