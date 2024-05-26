The Cubs signed Tetreault to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Tetreault, 27, missed most of the 2023 season with a shoulder issue before becoming a minor-league free agent. The right-hander made four starts for the Nationals in 2022, allowing 12 earned runs with a 9:10 K:BB over 21 innings. He's been assigned to the Arizona Complex League Cubs for now but should eventually wind up at Triple-A Iowa.