Cubs' Jacob Hannemann: Assigned to Triple-A
Hannemann cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa.
The Cubs acquired Hannemann off waivers at the latter end of October. Hannemann played 80 games with Iowa during the 2017 campaign. Over said outings he hit .265 with a .728 OPS.
