Cubs' Jacob Hannemann: Claimed off waivers by Cubs
Hannemann was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Thursday.
Hannemann played 11 big-league games with the Mariners in 2017, going just 3-for-20 with one home run and one RBI during his limited opportunity. The 26-year-old didn't provide much promise with Triple-A Tacoma this past year either, slashing .240/.312/.372 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 112 games, although he did manage to rack up 29 stolen bases on 35 attempts. Moving forward, he will provide a little more outfield depth within the Cubs' organization.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...