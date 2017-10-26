Hannemann was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Thursday.

Hannemann played 11 big-league games with the Mariners in 2017, going just 3-for-20 with one home run and one RBI during his limited opportunity. The 26-year-old didn't provide much promise with Triple-A Tacoma this past year either, slashing .240/.312/.372 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 112 games, although he did manage to rack up 29 stolen bases on 35 attempts. Moving forward, he will provide a little more outfield depth within the Cubs' organization.