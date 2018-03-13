Play

Hannemann was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Hannemann appeared in 16 games this spring, over which he scraped together a bleak .083/.267/.125 line. He'll likely report to Triple-A Iowa when the upcoming season begins. Over 80 games with Iowa in 2017, Hannemann hit .265 with a .728 OPS.

