The Cubs assigned Hannemann to their minor-league camp Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After making 11 appearances at the big-league level for Seattle in 2017, Hannemann played exclusively at Iowa in 2018, slashing .238/.297/.340 across 413 plate appearances. That underwhelming production combined with the lack of a 40-man roster spot make it unlikely that Hannemann surfaces for the big club in 2019.

