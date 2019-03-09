Cubs' Jacob Hannemann: Heads to minors camp
The Cubs assigned Hannemann to their minor-league camp Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After making 11 appearances at the big-league level for Seattle in 2017, Hannemann played exclusively at Iowa in 2018, slashing .238/.297/.340 across 413 plate appearances. That underwhelming production combined with the lack of a 40-man roster spot make it unlikely that Hannemann surfaces for the big club in 2019.
