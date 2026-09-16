Webb (6-5) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while retiring only two batters out of the bullpen.

Staked to a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Webb served up a two-run home run to Ozzie Albies, which was ultimately the deciding play in the game before Atlanta tacked on two more run for a 6-3 win. The righty reliever has been scuffling lately, as he's allowed two or more earned runs in five of his last eight appearances, and he has a brutal 14.85 ERA during the stretch. Webb has mostly been good this year for the Cubs overall, though he's not carrying much momentum into the postseason, and he may slot into more of a middle-relief role once the playoffs begin.