Garcia had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia didn't make an appearance for Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal with Chicago at the end of August, but the Cubs were apparently impressed enough with a simulated game he threw Tuesday to add him to their roster for the stretch run. The veteran left-hander, who owns a 5.93 ERA across 74.1 big-league innings this season, figures to work in a long-relief role down the stretch.