Cubs' Jaime Garcia: Records hold in win over Reds
Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout to record a hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.
With the Cubs dealing with injuries to relievers Brandon Morrow and now Pedro Strop, who strained his hamstring Thursday, Garcia looks like he could take on a more significant role in Chicago's bullpen. While the veteran righty has a subpar 6.19 ERA this season, he had a more respectable 4.41 ERA as a starter in 2017, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon likely values his experience. Garcia doesn't figure to be in the mix for saves with Morrow and Strop out, but he could grab a few more holds the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...