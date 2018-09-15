Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout to record a hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

With the Cubs dealing with injuries to relievers Brandon Morrow and now Pedro Strop, who strained his hamstring Thursday, Garcia looks like he could take on a more significant role in Chicago's bullpen. While the veteran righty has a subpar 6.19 ERA this season, he had a more respectable 4.41 ERA as a starter in 2017, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon likely values his experience. Garcia doesn't figure to be in the mix for saves with Morrow and Strop out, but he could grab a few more holds the rest of the way.

