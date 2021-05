Arrieta (thumb) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Tigers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Arrieta wound up missing just two turns in the rotation with a thumb abrasion. He carried a 2.57 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through his first five starts before allowing seven runs in his most recent outing, which could potentially be blamed on the thumb issue. Jason Adam was optioned in a corresponding move.