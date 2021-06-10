Arrieta allowed one run across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Arrieta pitched reasonably well and matched San Diego ace Yu Darvish through five innings, though he left with the game tied 1-1. The veteran righty had picked up losses in each of his last two appearances, yielding eight earned runs across just 5.2 combined innings in those starts, so this was a step in the right direction. He'll take a 4.97 ERA into his next scheduled outing Monday against the Mets.