Arrieta (5-9) coughed up seven runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus Philadelphia.

This was the second straight start Arrieta failed to get out of the second inning. His former team hit him hard Tuesday, with a Andrew McCutchen grand slam in the first inning and a three-run rally in the second. The right-hander's ERA ballooned again to 6.30 with a 1.64 WHIP and 66:36 K:BB across 74.1 innings. The 35-year-old continues to be untrustworthy from a fantasy standpoint, and his rotation spot could be in jeopardy now that Trevor Williams (abdomen) is back. For now, Arrieta lines up to start against St. Louis this weekend.