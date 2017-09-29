Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Appears to be in line for Game 3 of NLDS
Arrieta will compete in a simulated game Wednesday, and will likely take the mound once the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for Game 3 of the NLDS against Washington, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.
Instead of pitching Sunday's game against the Reds, the club has elected to give Arrieta more time to heal his hamstring injury -- which caused him to miss a couple weeks earlier this month -- and will turn it over to Mike Montgomery for the regular-season finale. Looking ahead, it appears as though Arrieta will be re-evaluated following Wednesday's session, and then likely take the mound against the Nationals on Oct. 9 for Game 3 of the series. There hasn't been any official word from manager Joe Maddon regarding the playoff rotation at this point in time, but it is looking like some combination of Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Kyle Hendricks will toe the rubber for the first two games in the nation's capital.
