Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Bullpen slated for Tuesday
Arrieta (hamstring) will throw a light bullpen session Tuesday before determining when he will rejoin the Cubs' rotation, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs will wait and see how Arrieta's hamstring responds Wednesday before confirming when his next start will be. If all goes well, he'll likely return to the mound during the Cubs' upcoming series against the Brewers.
